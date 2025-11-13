The scandal surrounding the "Mindich Gate" affected the president's inner circle Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In addition to his friend and co-owner of Kvartal 95 Timur Mindich, the case involves as many as four ministers who are considered to be close to the Presidential Office.

So Ukraine has a good chance of winning the global corruption "championship."

But it's worth remembering who our team will have to deal with in these competitions that Ukrainians love. The major corruption scandals of this century still continue to affect the fate of individual countries and the economies of entire continents.

What do the Mindich case in Ukraine, the Car Wash operation in Brazil, the Gupta business clan in South Africa, and the World Cup have in common?