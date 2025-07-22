"The night before, everyone was sure that there would be some abstract decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which would require drafting bills to implement. The decision came out with a moratorium on business inspections – not a word about NABU. It was only in the morning that everyone saw an alternative. Many MPs learned about these amendments from the faction's chat," said LIGA.net an interlocutor in the leadership of the Servant of the People faction.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of draft law No. 12414, which on paper was supposed to improve the investigation of missing persons cases. However, by the second reading, the document was amended to radically change the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), effectively subordinating them to the Office of the Prosecutor General. MPs learned about the critical changes literally on the day of the vote.

From this text you will learn:

what will change in the activities of anti-corruption bodies?

why did so many MPs support the law?

what consequences may be caused by the abolition of the independence of NABU and SAPO