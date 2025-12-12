The hot phase of Russia's war against Ukraine may last for many more months or years. Or it can go into the "freezing" stage, conditionally, even tomorrow – and very abruptly and unpredictably. However, Ukrainians have long and well known that this is not the end of the war, but only its transformation into a different form. Because the world has allowed the criminal in the Kremlin a second shot at creating a new empire, which (in his sick imagination) is impossible without Ukraine.

Therefore, the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, even after the war, should to be 800,000 military personnelthe President insists on this point of the peace plan Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But even a 400,000-strong army with half this number would be an extremely heavy financial burden in peacetime. Why does the end of the war pose a huge threat to the Ukrainian defense industry, and how can we build a strong army for the future?