"It sounds great. But these are just words, not actions. When it comes to Trump, this is a fundamental difference. In reality, it's much simpler to transfer all the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to Ukraine," says LIGA.net Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on the sharp mood swings Donald Trump regarding Russia and Vladimir Putin.

In just the last few days, the US president has made several statements supportive of Ukraine, even promising to "unblock" the sale of long-range missiles Tomahawk. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Washington to discuss this possibility with Trump in person on October 17. However, the day before, Trump unexpectedly called Putin and agreed to a second meeting – this time in Hungary.

"Trump and his team think in terms of deals and benefits," says McFaul.

Can Trump be trusted, what will happen to support for Ukraine after his meeting with Zelenskyy on October 17, who in Putin's entourage is against the war – in an interview. LIGA.net with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the group that is developing sanctions against Russia.