They are coming to take away and devour our resources, to repopulate our land with themselves. They just want to get rich by killing and robbing

This society is a locust. And its raison d'être is to forge ahead, no matter what, and conquer new territories.

Every day in Vovchansk, they go up to assault in small groups of three to five people. They climb over the corpses of those who stormed the same position a few hours before them. There is no sense, no meaningfulness, no success, just throwing bodies at us.

This differs from the meaty assaults of Marshal Zhukov's time only in that now they attack in small groups and the goal is not to capture kilometers, but to take a single position of a few square meters. Every day, methodically, one attack after another, they lost, they retreated, if there was anyone left to retreat. But with some kind of insane persistence.

The individual loses himself and becomes part of the swarm, where the death of a few insects is not taken into account at all. I can't explain to myself in any other way why they climb, even when they know that we are going to kill them.

My philosophical education prevents me from looking at this everyday life with the eyes of a mathematician and simply recording: minus one, minus five, minus forty. My philosophical and theological education pushes my brain to try to comprehend why this conventional Homo erectus ("upright man" because I cannot call them Homo sapiens purely organically, because I do not see any rationality in this action) climbs over the corpses of individuals from his swarm to certain death in the ruins of a city that looks like a Martian landscape. Why? What is the motivation? What do you expect to get for it??

When I talked to the prisoners, they all said they wanted to get money from the Putin regime to improve their financial situation. None of them mentioned any ideological motives, any belief in higher values, any high goal. Only credit, debt, mortgage, poverty, children to raise..

Did you come to kill our children to raise your own? He doesn't say anything. His eyes are down. But in fact, it's true. They will easily kill us and our children, occupy our houses, sleep in our beds, and even wear our clothes.

They don't see it as something disgusting and unacceptable. It was given to them and allowed by their government, so it is okay. And they will wear your dress and eat from your plate without any disgust, because the king and the church have blessed them with it .

They are coming to take and devour our resources in order to settle our land with themselves. And while the top of this swarm is trying to explain why they attacked us and are killing us, at the bottom they just want to get rich by killing and robbing.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) gave an interesting characterization of human stupidity and greed: "The Day of Judgment will not begin until the Euphrates is parted and a golden mountain appears in its place. People will fight each other for this gold, and ninety-nine out of every hundred will die. But each of them will say to himself: "Maybe I will be the one who survives!"

I look at them and think, maybe each of them is running to the assault and thinks that he will survive and get rich? But then our guys are working on them, and the statistician says: "Another minus five with the 200s.".

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors