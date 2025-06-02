Ukraine is an important economic partner for Poland. Ignoring Ukraine is fraught with losses and a weakening of its own security

Nawrocki is the next president of Poland.

This was a baseline scenario that did not change Ukraine's priorities much. The results of the first round showed that a different outcome was highly unlikely. Unless a miracle happened..

In any scenario, we have to do our part – to consistently build a pragmatic understanding in Polish society of the value of forming a good neighborhood policy with Ukraine by demonstrating the consequences of the opposite approach.

By expanding economic cooperation with Romania, investing in the processing of raw materials in Ukraine and developing transit through our southern neighbors, we will not only demonstrate the consequences of an unfriendly policy towards Ukraine for the Polish economy, but also switch to exporting high value-added products.

This will allow us to trade with the world in end-use goods that are conveniently packaged/stored, stored for a long time and perfectly transported by any route and mode of transport.

Not to mention, these are new jobs in Ukraine, more budget revenues and income for Ukrainian businesses.

And the transshipment of classic agricultural items through the ports of Romania and Bulgaria will quickly demonstrate to the Poles the economic disadvantage they will receive from the lost money in logistics and fuel sales.

Another sensitive topic for the right is security.

It is important to convey information about the shore on which Poles can defend themselves on their own territory if they do not properly help repel Muscovites in Ukraine.

We must systematically and consistently build bipartisan constructive interaction with the Poles.

At a critical moment in 2022, Andrzej Duda made the right decisions.

We have to create conditions under which Navrotsky and every PiS member will do this every time the Ukrainian issue arises..

