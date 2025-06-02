Ukraine's drone attack, which dealt a powerful blow to Russia's strategic aviation, has drawn many comparisons – in particular, with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 and the defeat of the Russian Empire's fleet by the same Japanese in the Tsushima Strait in May 1905.

Both associations, in my opinion, are extremely superficial.

The events at Pearl Harbor are similar to Sunday's drone attack deep inside foreign territory perhaps only in its complete surprise and innovative use of aircraft carriers, which were able to covertly deliver the strike aircraft to the desired distance.