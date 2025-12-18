For some reason, Russia has been trying to get closer to the West since the time of Peter the Great – and for hundreds of years, it has been doing so like a monkey, blindly copying.

Putin said with resentment that Russia, after the collapse of the USSR, never became an equal part of the West, although there were hopes for this.

Okay, let's be serious: why should Russia have become an EQUAL part of Western civilization in the first place?

Could Russia have produced unique computers or chips in 1991? No.

Could Russia, as of 1991, have established a powerful automotive industry that would have flooded world markets? No, that's not it either.

Perhaps Russia had a culture that was thousands of years old – unique and one that provided a foundation for humanity?

Well, like the Greek philosophers, the Reformation, German idealism, the great French and American revolutions – and more, and more, and more. No, not at all.

The USSR in 1991 was a deeply derivative state, where 90% of technologies were copies from the West: from military equipment to computers and cars.

So why should Russia become part of the West? Just because it has nuclear weapons? Well, Pakistan has them too. So what?

I was always annoyed by this resentment and the desire of Russians to get in, not based on status or level, but just so they would also be allowed into the club.

Or, as Putin himself has said on numerous occasions, "the golden billion."

But the West became what it is not because it was given it for free, but because behind it lie thousands of years of suffering and endless bloody meat grinders (the religious wars of Europe alone are worth mentioning).

Because it is thousands of years of hellish labor, work ethic, constant searching, questioning, sacrifices, and unreal suffering.

These are the greatest revolutions and the greatest discoveries; these are breakthroughs in philosophy, culture, and science.

80–90% of everything we use today is the fruit of Western civilization. This is neither good nor bad—it's just a fact.

And the rest do not claim to be admitted to this club: China is going its own, separate way, it is itself a millennia-old civilization with its own great achievements.

The Muslim world also does not claim to be part of the West – at most, it seeks partnership or allied relations.

But for some reason, only Russia, ever since the time of Peter the Great, has been trying to get closer to the West – and has been doing so for hundreds of years, like a monkey, blindly copying.

Do they shave their beards there? We will shave ours too. Do they wear camisoles and tricorn hats there? We will too. Do they study this and that there? We will too.

Everything is as thoughtless as possible – a simple copying of the form without an attempt to understand the content and essence.

At the same time, the Russians have incredible potential – some of the richest resource reserves on the planet.

It would seem that instead of spending them on senseless wars and enriching their princely clans, they should improve themselves to start producing a unique and IRREPLACEABLE product.

Just like tiny Japan or Taiwan do. And then Russia wouldn't have to whine about not being accepted into the West: the West itself would have taken it, guts and all, and integrated it.

The gas station country demands that it be given a place under the sun in the top club.

The world doesn't work that way. It never has, and it never will.

Nothing is ever given for free, anywhere — never, nothing, and nowhere.

