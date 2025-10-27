Our good fortune is that our views on the beginning of the negotiations coincided and we do not hear from the White House about "preliminary concessions"

the "diplomacy of innuendo" is a complex and sometimes even unpredictable thing. A meaning that seems trivially obvious to one political culture may turn into a cynical joke or even aggression to another. Such diplomacy becomes all the more dangerous when it comes to the issue of peace in a war in which your country is not directly involved.

Of course, you risk nothing (except for other people's lives), but only one mistake can destroy your image, the effectiveness of your diplomacy, and your own ability to have any influence on the big stage at all.

Therefore, today we will have some thoughts on why the transfer of Tomahawks should not have happened, why Thailand and Cambodia are more interesting to Trump than Europe, and what exactly the US president might be afraid of.

