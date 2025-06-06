Our: 9 LIGA.net journalists and editors are in the army. We talked to them about media and war

They are used to asking questions, and now they are authorized to give answers themselves. Nine journalists from the LIGA.net editorial office have joined the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. In dugouts, UAV units, and assault brigades, they took part in the war from the closest possible distance. Some of them – not for the first time.

We won't hide it: each of these nine transitions to military life was a painful blow to our editorial staff. But the journalists made this decision a long time ago, weighing the importance of telling the world the truth about the war and taking up real weapons.



On the eve of Journalist's Day, we asked them two questions: what impressed them most about the modern army and how the perception of the profession has changed since the beginning of service.

Dmytro Fionik, editor-in-chief of extremely high-quality content

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he served in the Kyiv Defense Forces for nine days – and wrote a brilliant text about what it's like to become a soldier in one day. Since March 2024, he has been serving in a separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles".

The most surprising thing about the army is the people, says Dmytro: "During service, you are forced to get to know and do something in common with very different people. If it weren't for the war, you would never have crossed paths with so many representatives of different regions, professions, and social groups... I had suspected before that my compatriots were wonderful, and now I am simply convinced of it. Another surprise is myself. My ability to adapt to different conditions and groups turned out to be greater than I expected."

Dmytro Fionik

War forces us to look at journalism differently – its limits, possibilities, and responsibilities, admits Dmytro: "I always believed that journalistic standards and censorship were incompatible. But during war, censorship and sometimes self-censorship are necessary. It's simply a condition of survival: an extra detail in a photo can cost someone their life."

This does not mean that journalism during war is impossible. Society needs true stories, sharing experiences, mourning and joy. After all, people need news. But I decided for myself that the standards of war and peace are different. This, by the way, applies not only to journalism.

Vladyslav Serdyuk, international correspondent

He wrote about international politics on LIGA.net. From the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, at the age of 22, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is currently a serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

In the army, Vlad was particularly struck by the contrast between the work of state and private structures: "All people, at the level of some stereotypes and subconsciousness, know that the state is "round to carry, square to roll." But sometimes you wonder how true this is."

And yet, he continues, it's wonderful that non-systemic people have entered the system, are changing it from within, making it more human-centered and effective: "And units like mine demonstrate that you can be effective without stupid army stuff . "

Vlad Serdyuk

Over the years, I have seen journalism from the perspective of the person being asked questions, but the general assessment has not changed: I consider the profession of a journalist to be extremely important. Although some specific cases demonstrate that during wartime, media workers should still think about the appropriateness and timeliness of publishing this or that information. Because, although they have to fulfill their duty, they are still part of a nation that is fighting for its place in the future at great cost.

Petro Shuklinov, head of the socio-political editorial office

"Officially joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine... I'm going to serve. And you have to donate," Petro wrote in November 2023. At the time of this post, he had been with LIGA.net for over 15 years.

As a journalist, nothing in the army surprised Petro, because he had been working as a war correspondent since the start of hostilities in Donbas in 2014: "I was ready for anything."

Petro Shuklinov

Both during and without war, journalism remains an important profession. In war, information is another battlefield. Therefore, all journalists – both military and civilian – are currently waging an important struggle. On the example of the special operation "Website" : it was journalists who helped spread the message around the world that Ukraine "has the cards". The story about the special operation was in all the media on the planet. And this greatly changed the attitude towards Ukraine's capabilities in the world. Information is a weapon.

Yevhen Pylypenko, head of the newsroom of the socio-political editorial office

In the Defense Forces since the fall of 2023. However, he admits that it is very difficult to break away from LIGA.net : "Once an editor, always an editor. Sometimes I read the text, notice some inaccuracy, and when I have time, I just go into our admin from the dugout and correct it."

Yevhen says that the following partially protect you from unpleasant surprises in the army: a) an emotionless, not nervous, readiness for anything, b) the presence of a sense of humor – without this it is difficult when, in Poderviansky's words, "things are not going so well, but you can't even say that they are good." And being careful about pleasant surprises is harmful to your health.

I was more impressed than surprised by the number of military personnel who, even in frontline cities and villages, look little or nothing like the soldiers of the Defense Forces. Although you can make movies about their effectiveness in resisting the Russian invasion, and not cheesy ones like most Hollywood. Who do such technological things that some acquaintances "in NATO" still have a sincere misunderstanding of what it is, why it is needed and how it works.

The absolute majority of ideas, initiatives, and innovations came from yesterday's civilians who have a certain expertise, explains Yevhen. Thus, in Ukraine, there is still a "Soviet" army system in many places, often "tightly regulated and with below-par efficiency":

"But while some personnel geniuses during a genocidal war measure discipline in the beaten corners of the bed, people outside the system, primarily in those units and subdivisions where the command is conscious and open to changes (which is not afraid to anger the command with know-how proposals), hold the front without army service. Thanks to enthusiasm, innovations, management skills from a "past" life, a humane attitude towards personnel, and the implementation of processes imprisoned under the CRI in the army."

Not all career commanders are adherents in the same way: "I am grateful to fate that among the non-system commanders there are already my friends from the civilian period. In particular, from the media."

Yevhen Pylypenko

The understanding that journalism in a country fighting for its existence must be hyper-responsible has only strengthened, Yevhen is convinced: "Ukrainians were put – we will evaporate them to a dry residue – before a choice: "you are either a Russian, or dead, or you left." And it is often much more difficult for our journalists to "calibrate" what, with what correct accents and how to present it, so as not to lose the essence in the process, not to distort, not to play along with the occupying forces, than for their colleagues in peacetime democracies."

Journalists, says Yevhen about his former site, are especially uninteresting, given the strict format and how light military censorship is in Ukraine:

When you are constantly being asked for traffic, and the principles in some editorial offices are not steel, every day many journalists have to make a moral choice between "news" in the spirit of: "Shock. An aggressive traffic police officer poured gas from a can into the car interior and set it on fire – a hardcore 18+ video" and the understanding that we are all in the same boat. And your clickbait headline, conditionally, can tip the scales for someone towards "no, I still won't go to Pylypenko's unit." The Russians are not just demanding that Ukraine stop mobilization, right? And there are hundreds of such examples.

"I shake hands with the worthy," says Yevhen. "The job of a journalist is the same as any other. Either you do it conscientiously and you're a good guy, as my fellow Hutsul friend says, or..."

Dmytro Hrynychenko, political news editor

He voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024. There was no "culture shock," – this is how Dmytro says about his impressions of army life.

"As a journalist, I have this rule: try not to be surprised by anything," he says. "I was a journalist and I remain one. I observe, I write about people. I read a lot, I had many acquaintances and friends who are related to the army, so little here surprised me."

Dmytro Hrynychenko

In war, especially in today's world where war is broadcast live, this is an extremely important profession. It is journalists who provide depth to what is happening.

Bohdan Zaika, special correspondent of the business editorial office

"You will never be alone in the army," says Bohdan. He has been in the Defense Forces since 2023.

On the one hand, it's hard, he admits. Sometimes you want to take a break from others, have free space, be alone with your thoughts: "On the other hand, no matter what happens, you will never be alone. There will always be someone nearby – someone who will listen, motivate, help or teach. Someone with whom you can share some adversity or a moment of joy. This is a very human realization, which I did not come to immediately."

Bohdan began to value his time more – often there is neither the opportunity nor the internal resources to devote more than 15–20 minutes a day to topics unrelated to the service: "In such a situation, it becomes especially important to have access to reliable media that I trust, understand their editorial policy and background. This saves energy and time."

Bohdan Zaika

Journalism is the engine of change. Yes, it is not perfect, but it is the foundation for the pluralism of opinions, which is the basis of any democracy. I do not think that we would be who we are and where we are if there were no independent journalism in Ukraine. This is our main difference from Putin's Russia.

Roman Bryl, business news editor

Serves in the border troops. Joined the country's defense in 2025.

"I was preparing for the worst, but it turned out the opposite," says Roman. "The preparation is good, the army is working, everything is thought out. Of course, not without "Sovietism," but there is not much of it."

Now, mostly men aged 45+ are joining the army, he shares his observations. His platoon has 34 men, the youngest is 41, and mostly up to 50: "And the requirements for them are the same as for young people. And, unfortunately, not everyone can withstand these loads."

Roman Bryl

But what surprised me most was the lack of information hygiene in the army. From a journalist's perspective, it's hard to observe what content soldiers, comrades, and colleagues consume – it's mostly Russian-language slag. In such an environment, it's especially important to have access to high-quality, independent, Ukrainian-language content.

Dmitry Belobrov, special correspondent

Created the Best Stories of the World for LIGA.net subscribers. In the ranks of the Armed Forces – since 2023. Currently defending the country in the Kharkiv direction.

Dmitry admits that his expectations from the army were modest. At one time, he attended a military department and was partially immersed in the world of the then military – still Soviet, "oak". Therefore, when he got into the army, he was preparing to see something similar.

There is enough of the army, bureaucracy, and constant dissatisfaction with the personnel even now. But changes have occurred: "Even when conflicts or scandals arise, they try to resolve them more gently, to seek compromises, and not simply "press" people, as was often the case in the Soviet army. I believe that one of the best traits that is slowly but surely penetrating the modern Ukrainian army is the understanding that a person is a personality. And you need to establish contact with them, not break them at the knee."

Dmitry Belobrov

But Dmytro now looks at journalism differently. He says that the media is living a completely new life, with different values and tasks: "The old principles have long ceased to work. Nowadays, the main task of the majority is to make money, to survive, so that the media can continue to exist. That is why the primary mission – to tell people the truth – has ceased to be a priority for many in this profession."

Journalism in its classical sense no longer works. And yet, we still call it by its old name. It is time for a rethink: journalism must find a new mission, a new explanation for its existence in the modern world.

Vyacheslav Masny, special correspondent

On LIGA.net, he wrote exclusive stories for subscribers – for example, with AI developers, when it was still far from trendy, or about a "security umbrella" for Europe. Slava has vast military experience: he wore a uniform back when the war was called the ATO. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, he again went to defend the country.

Despite his extensive experience in the army, people have surprised, surprise, and will continue to surprise Vyacheslav. Both in a good way and, unfortunately, in a bad way.

The army, due to its chaos, stress, and perpetual rush, very vividly reveals people, he says: "And it seems that all limits are removed, both for sincerity, kindness, and courage, and for meanness and stupidity. No matter how much you think you've seen it all, there will always be an inadequate person who will do something so outrageous that your eyes will roll off your forehead."

But he especially doesn't get the idea of the limitlessness of human naivety. The army in Ukrainian society is very stereotyped, and it's a explosive mix of stereotypes from the Russian TV series "Soldiers", the heroic epic about the defense of the Donetsk airport, and Call of Duty: "I understand that people join the army with all this trash in their heads, but I don't understand how they manage to carry it inside them through years of service and battles."

Vyacheslav says that in the army you have to pass a lot through the filter of common sense – "the same stupid orders can be executed literally and ruin yourself and your comrades in the process, you can execute them, but do it the right way, or you can even send them in three letters so that the "ah-officers" in the chat rooms turn on their heads a little."

"When I see experienced fighters who know the value of health, life, and time, carry out stupid orders – "because this is the army," I never cease to be amazed," he admits.

Slava Masny

Slava says that he continues to follow the media even during the war – he listens, reads, watches. And he is especially interested in observing how new topics and formats develop. At the same time, he admits, he perceives materials about military operations in a very limited way due to the emotional contrast. According to him: "This realization came after returning from the ATO, when he himself began to engage in journalism."

Similarly, posts from military personnel on social media who try to write "for civilians" don't elicit much response from him.

Caesar's is Caesar's. We have internal channels about the war with all the specifics, let journalism remain journalism.

From LIGA.net : Our tenth editor is currently in the process of "transitioning" to military life. Two more Ligamedia employees, design studio manager Oleksandr Chepiga and sales manager Vadym Pidlypensky, have also joined our defense.