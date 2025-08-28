Against the backdrop of trade wars Donald Trump the old alliance of Russia, China, and India, which is based more on tactical interests than deep trust, is suddenly coming to life.

New Delhi finds itself between the West, which needs it as a partner, and Moscow, which is an important source of resources – primarily oil.

Will this fragile alliance stand the test of time, how far is India willing to go in beneficial cooperation with the Kremlin and Beijing, and whether it can join the "axis of evil" of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, we examined LIGA.net.

From this text you will learn:

how Trump is bringing India, China and Russia closer together;

why this union has little chance of stability;

how it will affect Russia's war against Ukraine.