To date, the issue of evaluating the BES's performance has not been resolved. In particular, because it sometimes faces contradictory tasks

This summer, there was a struggle to reboot the Bureau of Economic Security and appoint a new director, selected by the Commission with the participation of international experts. Fortunately, this struggle ended in a victory for civil society, and the new director was finally appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Immediately after the appointment of the new head of the BES, the question arose: how to evaluate the work of the body? That is, we need to clearly understand what indicators can be used to monitor the activities of the Bureau of Economic Security in a good sense.

Society and business expect that the agency's work will be evaluated not by the number of searches or cases opened, but by real results.

There have been many discussions around this issue in the business community and think tanks.

