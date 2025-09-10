Based on historical and international experience, it is necessary to record an unpopular opinion: there are no absolute guarantees of security at all

One of the key issues for Ukraine in the context of potential peace negotiations, as well as in cooperation with our Western partners, is the issue of security guarantees for our country in the postwar period.

In fact, it is more or less clear that we are talking about measures and actions that will be real safeguards against a new Russian attack on Ukraine. But there is no unanimity among ordinary Ukrainians, politicians and experts as to what constitutes real security guarantees.

Let me briefly illustrate this by looking at two security topics that are the most popular in political circles and social media.

It is widely believed that the best guarantee of security for Ukraine would be NATO membership. Moreover, this is the official position of Ukraine. The perception of NATO as the most effective guarantee of security is due to the fact that the alliance has a collective defense principle.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors