A few months of Donald Trump's administration have radically changed Russian dictator Putin. By removing the stigma of an international criminal and murderer from the Kremlin's master, the US government has de facto created new geopolitical conditions. This includes almost outright support from China and the consistent formation of a new theater of operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Behind this tip of the iceberg is the deep internal satisfaction of the entire Kremlin council and Putin's personal invitation to global terror. And the large-scale shooting of Ukraine with drones and missiles to create new forms of pressure on partners.

Putin is on the rise and will try to maximize his effect in the next timeframe, tentatively by late fall. Especially since he feels a technological advantage: not only over Ukraine, but primarily over Europe.

It looks like Russia's leader has begun to put into action yet another updated doctrine: kill as many Ukrainians as possible to force NATO to retreat in Europe.