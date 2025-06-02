After all, the shadow of the previous empires - the Russian and Soviet ones - is still present around Russia, plus billions of dollars poured into propaganda and bribery

Three-point victory plan.

The victory in the war will come when we finally force Russia to abandon its plans to destroy Ukraine. Abandonment of these plans will occur when Russia and its allies and partners lose faith in the possibility of implementing this plan. Faith in Russia's victory will disappear after a series of military defeats and a significant decrease in resources for the war.

This is basically all that we need to realize in the near future and convey to our friends. There will hardly be another scenario .

I have repeatedly written that Russia is strong not so much because of its size, brutality, or weapons. First of all, the Russian Federation is strong in faith.

Belief in their own power, which, despite a series of military defeats, is still there (belief, not power). Pay attention to their mood - "when will we start fighting for real!", "away with the enemies who do not allow us to hit the bullshit properly!", etc .

But the reality is quite different - Russia, with all its finances, can barely take away a few landings in Donbas from Ukraine.

And the whole world. After all, the shadow of the previous empires - the Russian and the USSR - is still present around Russia, plus billions of dollars poured into propaganda and bribery around the world are doing their job. And the world still believes that we are losing and Russia is winning .

Although there are no objective prerequisites for this. Russia lost the war in the maritime theater. On land, Russia has no ability to conduct successful operations beyond the tactical level. The special services, despite the huge number of people working for the FSB and GRU, do not show convincing results.

It is not enough to be stronger and more skillful than the Russians. The main thing here is to convince them and the world that we are stronger and more skillful. And this is what we will be fighting for in the future .

