No matter how events unfold, it is clear that a war of attrition is not suitable for the warring parties

When removing emotions, let's pay attention to the following:

Diplomats obviously have no chance of winning during active hostilities (this is the military's time). Only successes on the war fronts give diplomacy a chance.

Russia's narrative and negotiating position in talks with the Americans (that Ukraine has no chance of winning in any case) has been skillfully, effectively, and demonstratively undermined once again.

The other narrative (often used in the media and, unfortunately, by politicians) that the Russian-Ukrainian war is only in Ukraine has been destroyed. This is definitely not true! The war is also taking place on Russian territory. On ALL Russian territory. The depth of the rear as an unconditional advantage is questioned.

We should not underestimate the enemy. Of course, they will try to strike back. It is more likely that it will be focused on intimidation and attempts to regain the initiative. Such a response, obviously, could be in the Russian style - not against military targets, but a terrorist attack with maximum information effect.

No matter how events unfold, it is clear that a war of attrition is not suitable for the warring parties, so escalation will be maximized in the coming weeks and months. This is the only way to get out of a large-scale war. Unfortunately, there is no other option at the moment .

And most importantly, new technologies multiplied by professionalism and the ingenuity of Ukrainians make it possible, even in a large-scale war, to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders and avoid human casualties (paradoxically, including those of others).

The heroism and resilience of Ukrainians and their ability to withstand asymmetric confrontation can influence not only partners but also the enemy, even one that seemed invincible.

