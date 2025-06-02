LIGA.net continues to publish materials about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is considered one of the most common consequences of war. Previously, we published a column about what PTSD is, how it manifests itself, why it can occur in anyone, and most importantly, how to cope with it. Today, we will talk about ways to treat PTSD. What to do when classical PTSD treatments don't work? How to restore the ability to enjoy life to a person who has had a traumatic experience?

Millions of Ukrainians – not just military personnel – who have experienced shelling, lost their homes or loved ones, witnessed destruction, or live in a state of constant anxiety are at risk. Many of them do not even connect their symptoms – insomnia, irritability, panic attacks – with the trauma they experienced. And most importantly, they do not know that there is a way out .